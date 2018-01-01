The Tour
The Way We Work
Go Inside The Wing, the Women-Only Coworking Space That Celebrates and Supports Women Creators
As The Wing expands, its founders are learning more about what its members want.
Tour the Sophisticated Space That Proves Coworking Is All Grown Up
Offering Chanel No. 5 and infused water for its members, Bond Collective aims to create an atmosphere that feels simultaneously exclusive and welcoming.
Tour the Clever, Multi-Purpose Office Designed for This Growing Moving Startup
In moving to a new space, Updater put its own ideas about moving to the test.
Lifestyle
This Travel Blog Has Grown Up and Moved Into Its First Real Office. Take a Tour.
Bischoff biscuits for everyone!
Tour Amazon's Funky Pop-up Loft Designed for Tech Entrepreneurs
The new co-working space is designed to showcase Amazon's cloud services capabilities as that sector heats up.
Trep Talk
This Office Has a Secret Entrance
Your entrance sets a tone for your clients and your staff. Find out how this digital branding agency uses a hidden door to its headquarters to encourage creativity.