Tour the Sophisticated Space That Proves Coworking Is All Grown Up
Tour the Sophisticated Space That Proves Coworking Is All Grown Up

Offering Chanel No. 5 and infused water for its members, Bond Collective aims to create an atmosphere that feels simultaneously exclusive and welcoming.
Lydia Belanger | 12 min read
Tour the Clever, Multi-Purpose Office Designed for This Growing Moving Startup
Tour the Clever, Multi-Purpose Office Designed for This Growing Moving Startup

In moving to a new space, Updater put its own ideas about moving to the test.
Lydia Belanger | 10 min read
This Travel Blog Has Grown Up and Moved Into Its First Real Office. Take a Tour.
This Travel Blog Has Grown Up and Moved Into Its First Real Office. Take a Tour.

Bischoff biscuits for everyone!
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
Tour Amazon's Funky Pop-up Loft Designed for Tech Entrepreneurs
Tour Amazon's Funky Pop-up Loft Designed for Tech Entrepreneurs

The new co-working space is designed to showcase Amazon's cloud services capabilities as that sector heats up.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
This Office Has a Secret Entrance
This Office Has a Secret Entrance

Your entrance sets a tone for your clients and your staff. Find out how this digital branding agency uses a hidden door to its headquarters to encourage creativity.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
