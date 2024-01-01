More from Top 2022 Stories

Business News

'Quiet Firing' Is Taking the Workplace by Storm. What Is It Exactly?

Just when you thought it was safe to quiet quit, employers may be forcing you to quit quit.

By Jonathan Small
Business News

A College Student Cashed Out a $110 Million Profit on Bed Bath & Beyond - After Piling $25 Million Into the Meme Stock

Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday.

Business News

'The Past Two Years Have Been an Absolute Nightmare': Elon Musk Paints Grim Picture of Tesla's Future

The Tesla CEO sounded off about supply chain issues and other complications plaguing the company.

Business News

'What a Shame': A Generation Mourns as Apple Announces It Will Discontinue Beloved Device

The tech giant announced that it will be discontinuing production of the music-playing product on Wednesday.

Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

This crypto entrepreneur bought an NFT for $2.9 million, expected to sell it for $48 million, and was only offered a few dollars

The NFT in question represents Jack Dorsey's first tweet, and its owner had all his hopes pinned on its sale...

Business News

Laid-Off Peloton Employees Crash New CEO's First All-Hands Meeting: 'I'm Selling All My Peloton Apparel to Pay My Bills!!!'

In a move many are calling wildly out of touch, the company offered its laid-off workers a monthly Peloton membership for one year.

Business News

10 Toxic Things Parents Do That Make Their Children Less Functional In Adulthood

Seemingly minor parenting behaviors can have a serious impact on children.

Living

8 Things I Discovered While Working With Affluent Clients in New York City

After a decade working with the 1%, I learned that they have common traits.