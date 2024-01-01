Top Performers
Franchise
After Being Laid Off Twice in 2 Years, He Realized He Could 'Be Brave,' or 'Fail to Attain My Potential.' Now His Business Makes Over $1 Million a Month.
At 41, Josh Grinstead knew he was at a crossroads.
Franchise
He Used To Train Horses. Now His Business Does $11 Million In Annual Revenue.
To become Floor Coverings International top franchisee, Jeffrey Bell had to learn to delegate.
Franchise
She Competed On The U.S. Olympic Swim Team Before Becoming This Brand's Top Franchisee. Here's Her Winning Business Strategy.
Cammile Adams knows enthusiasm, expertise and common sense go a long way.
Franchise
He Got Bored With Retirement. Now He's Selling $18 Million Annually.
Don Lanier was ready for a change, and that pushed him to succeed. Here's how he did it.