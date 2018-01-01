Touring & Tasting
Franciscan Winery is an Oakville District Find
The rich, vibrant flavors of Franciscan wines have been drawing Napa Valley visitors for nearly 40 years.
More From This Topic
Herzog Wine Cellars Pairs Wines With Zagat-Rated Gourmet Food
An easy drive north of Los Angeles, a five-star Mediterranean restaurant and winery await your visit.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Offers Complex, Heady Oregon Blend
This historic vineyard distills the essence of the Beaver State in its acclaimed Pinot Noir and other cool-climate varietals.
WillaKenzie Estate's Recipe for Success: Terroir Plus Ingenuity
WillaKenzie Estate in Oregon makes excellent Pinot Noir using the full potential of its terroir and ingenious, sustainable production methods.
Le Boat Lets Visitors Savor the South of France
Luxury boat rental company Le Boat gives visitors a chance to tour the Languedoc-Roussillon wine country in the south of France, tailoring the experience to their individual tastes and interests.
Skinner Vineyards and Winery Reclaims Family History
More than 150 years ago, James Skinner founded a vineyard in the Sierra Foothills. Now the family of his descendant is renewing the Skinner legacy.
J. Lohr Educates and Pleases Wine Lovers
J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines gives devotees of California wine a chance to learn more about it -- and, of course, to savor plenty of it.
Papapietro Perry Winery Has Gone From Garage to Greatness
Papapietro Perry Winery began in a garage as the hobby of friends Ben Papapietro and Bruce Perry. Now it's one of the best Pinot Noir producers around.
Oak Ridge: Oldest Winery in Lodi Knows How to Keep Things Small
The winery that pioneered the Lodi, California appellation is keeping to its roots while expanding distribution.
Markham Vineyards Draws on Napa Valley for Exquisite Blends
Kimberlee Nicholls, winemaker for Markham Vineyards, uses grapes from many Napa Valley locations to create unique and exquisite blends.
Galena Cellars Puts Illinois on the Winemaking Map
Illinois may not be the first place that leaps to mind when you think of great wine, but Christine Lawlor of Galena Cellars is winning wine lovers over to her state's terroir.