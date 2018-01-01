transition
Project Grow
5 Steps for a Smooth and Successful (CEO) Exit
In business as in life, transitions are inevitable. When it's time for yours, don't screw it up.
More From This Topic
Leadership
How to Lead When Others Are Hesitant to Follow
New CEOs who don't ingratiate themselves to staff or secure their founder's support risk failing to gain employee confidence. Here's how to avoid that.
transition
An Entrepreneur's Story of Life During Wartime
Going from White House press corps to war correspondent in Iraq changed this journalist's perspective from big televised events to the lives of real people.
Exit Strategies
Cashing Out: 3 Tips for Valuing and Preparing Your Business for Sale
The journey from founder to investor is a time where all of your hard work and dedication can bear fruit.
transition
7 Signs It's Time to Transition From Employee to Entrepreneur
How can you be sure you've got the kind of drive necessary to make the leap from wage-slave to master of your own domain? Here's how.
Retirement Planning
You Can't Lead Your Business Forever
Maybe it's now, maybe it's later but eventually you need to think about a transition plan.
Starting a Business
6 Tips to Successfully Transition From Your Day Job to Your Own Business
If you truly want to change your life by launching your own company, these six suggestions will put you on the path to success.
Selling a Business
Your Company Was Acquired. Now What?
Here are six tips to transition into a new role -- and a new life -- after you've handed over the reins of the business you started.
Disciplining and Firing
Having Problems With a Key Employee? Remember: No One Is Irreplaceable.
Don't be held hostage by a self-made VIP who's wreaking havoc at your company.
Empowerment
3 Steps to Empower Yourself Through Transitions
Transitions can be scary, but they are actually guaranteed opportunities for growth and gain.
Managing Employees
Why Are Leaders So Afraid of Change?
To drive and inspire their teams through a transition, leaders must be open to feedback and criticism about themselves, too.