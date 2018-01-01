transition

How to Lead When Others Are Hesitant to Follow
Leadership

How to Lead When Others Are Hesitant to Follow

New CEOs who don't ingratiate themselves to staff or secure their founder's support risk failing to gain employee confidence. Here's how to avoid that.
Gadiel Morantes | 5 min read
An Entrepreneur's Story of Life During Wartime
An Entrepreneur's Story of Life During Wartime

Going from White House press corps to war correspondent in Iraq changed this journalist's perspective from big televised events to the lives of real people.
Gareth Schweitzer | 5 min read
Cashing Out: 3 Tips for Valuing and Preparing Your Business for Sale
Exit Strategies

Cashing Out: 3 Tips for Valuing and Preparing Your Business for Sale

The journey from founder to investor is a time where all of your hard work and dedication can bear fruit.
Peter Daisyme | 5 min read
7 Signs It's Time to Transition From Employee to Entrepreneur
7 Signs It's Time to Transition From Employee to Entrepreneur

How can you be sure you've got the kind of drive necessary to make the leap from wage-slave to master of your own domain? Here's how.
Steven Kaufman | 6 min read
You Can't Lead Your Business Forever
Retirement Planning

You Can't Lead Your Business Forever

Maybe it's now, maybe it's later but eventually you need to think about a transition plan.
Bob Coen | 9 min read
6 Tips to Successfully Transition From Your Day Job to Your Own Business
Starting a Business

6 Tips to Successfully Transition From Your Day Job to Your Own Business

If you truly want to change your life by launching your own company, these six suggestions will put you on the path to success.
Melissa Dawn | 4 min read
Your Company Was Acquired. Now What?
Selling a Business

Your Company Was Acquired. Now What?

Here are six tips to transition into a new role -- and a new life -- after you've handed over the reins of the business you started.
Brenton Hayden | 8 min read
Having Problems With a Key Employee? Remember: No One Is Irreplaceable.
Disciplining and Firing

Having Problems With a Key Employee? Remember: No One Is Irreplaceable.

Don't be held hostage by a self-made VIP who's wreaking havoc at your company.
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
3 Steps to Empower Yourself Through Transitions
Empowerment

3 Steps to Empower Yourself Through Transitions

Transitions can be scary, but they are actually guaranteed opportunities for growth and gain.
Claudia Chan | 3 min read
Why Are Leaders So Afraid of Change?
Managing Employees

Why Are Leaders So Afraid of Change?

To drive and inspire their teams through a transition, leaders must be open to feedback and criticism about themselves, too.
Gershon Mader | 6 min read
