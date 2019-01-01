My Queue

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

The Secret Weapon That Targets Your Customers Whether They're on Amazon or Not
Amazon

Find out how to use Amazon's demand-side platform to target your customers wherever they are online.
Timothy P. Seward | 5 min read
How Amazon Prime Day Can Bring in Prime Sales for Your Business

Get your products ready for one of the biggest online shopping days of the year with these four tips.
Timothy P. Seward | 4 min read
5 Amazon Ad Settings You Shouldn't Ignore

You can't just set up your ad campaign and expect them to bring in customers day after day. Here are the five settings you should review and tweak as necessary to improve your sales.
Timothy P. Seward | 5 min read
5 Higher-Level Optimizations You Can Make to Drive Better Amazon Ad Performance

Learn how to tweak your campaigns to get the most out of your Amazon ad budget.
Timothy P. Seward | 6 min read
The 4 Most Helpful Reports You Can Run Using Amazon Ad Data

Amazon collects data on almost everything happening on their site. Discover the data that will help you improve your ad results.
Timothy P. Seward | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Using Amazon's Sponsored Brand Advertising to Get Customers Interested in Your Brand
Amazon

Find out how to increase brand awareness of your Amazon products.
Timothy P. Seward | 5 min read
How an Amazon Store Can Increase Shopper Engagement
Amazon

Why having an Amazon store is a no brainer for any brand
Timothy P. Seward | 5 min read
The 5 Biggest Mistakes You Don't Want to Make in Amazon Product Listings and How to Fix Them
Amazon

Sloppy mistakes in your sales listings equal low sales on Amazon. Find out what you can do to polish your product listings.
Timothy P. Seward | 5 min read
2 Quick Steps to Getting Started as an Amazon Seller
Amazon

Once you've decided to begin selling your products on Amazon, you can jump in pretty quickly by following these two steps.
Timothy P. Seward | 6 min read
3 Keys to Achieving Brand Success on Amazon
Amazon

Discover why branded businesses are more successful on Amazon and what you can do to create a stronger brand.
Timothy P. Seward | 5 min read