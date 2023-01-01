Mark Wieczorek
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chief Technology Officer at Fortress Brand
Mark Wieczorek is the chief technology officer at Fortress Brand. He has always worked at the intersection of business, technology and advertising. Prior to Fortress, he built an Amazon business from opening the account to several million dollars a year.
Latest
Growing a Business
4 Ways to Use Amazon Marketplace to Fuel Business Growth
Amazon is the first place the majority of consumers search for products, so having a robust Amazon Marketplace strategy is critical for generating new business.
