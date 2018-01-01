Unemployment Rate
Employee Recruitment
4 Ways to Overcome the Unique Challenges a Low Unemployment Rate Poses
Joblessness is at its lowest point since the Great Recession of 2008. For job seekers, this kind of climate creates a "buyer's market," allowing them to be more selective. Candidates want compelling reasons to join and stay with your team.
The Dark Truth About the Falling Unemployment Rate
The unemployment rate is dropping not because more people are finding work, but because more people have stopped looking for work.