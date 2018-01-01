Unfiltered
Social Media
Using the 'Whenever' Rule to Not Feel Crappy About Your Social Media Feed
Whenever you're having one of those days and seeing others' social media posts makes you feel low, the "whenever" rule can help cheer you up.
More From This Topic
Leadership
Why Being Nice Makes You a Better Leader
Being nice doesn't mean you're weak. Find out more about treating your employees well and winning at the "lady boss" game.
Side Hustle
5 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Starting Your Side Hustle
If you think you're ready to turn that business idea that's been simmering in your brain into a full-fledged business, read these tips first to get started on the right foot.
Project Grow
How to Turn Rejection into Resiliency
Find out what you can do when you get turned down for your dream job, your business plan gets rejected, you don't land the promotion you wanted and other potential career deal-breakers.
Career Change
Successfully Change Gears After Choosing the Wrong Career Path
Many people start out in one industry, discover it's a bad fit, then change paths. If you feel like you're in the wrong job or business, these smart tips can get you moving in the right direction.
Mentors
Approaching and Attracting a Potential Mentor
If you feel like you're spinning your wheels at work, working with a mentor could get you back on track and moving full steam ahead. Use these tips to find one that's a good fit for you.
Entrepreneur Books
The Link Between Our Brains and Social Media
Why is it that we're so addicted to checking social platforms for updates from our friends and family? I'll explain, then offer 4 tips to help you resist.