Unitedhealth group
Business News
UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into a Healthy Buying Opportunity
UnitedHealth Group fell into a buying opportunity following the Q3 release, and the market reaction was vigorous, confirming support at a critical level.
A Cyberattack on the Largest Health Insurer in the U.S. Could Put Your Prescriptions and Personal Data at Risk
The issue was detected last Wednesday and has caused disruptions for the past week.
United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
At a time when investors are seeking value wherever they can find it, UnitedHealth Group is offering investors both growth and value
Major Healthcare Company Makes $5.4 Billion Bet That You'd Rather Stay Home Than Go to See a Doctor
UnitedHealth Group will acquire LHC Group in a deal that's expected to close later this year.