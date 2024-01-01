Unitedhealth group

UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into a Healthy Buying Opportunity

UnitedHealth Group fell into a buying opportunity following the Q3 release, and the market reaction was vigorous, confirming support at a critical level.

By Thomas Hughes
A Cyberattack on the Largest Health Insurer in the U.S. Could Put Your Prescriptions and Personal Data at Risk

The issue was detected last Wednesday and has caused disruptions for the past week.

United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation

At a time when investors are seeking value wherever they can find it, UnitedHealth Group is offering investors both growth and value

Major Healthcare Company Makes $5.4 Billion Bet That You'd Rather Stay Home Than Go to See a Doctor

UnitedHealth Group will acquire LHC Group in a deal that's expected to close later this year.