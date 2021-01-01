More From Thomas Hughes
Strong Tailwinds Spike Big Moves In These 3 Stocks
The gainers and losers list is always a great place to go when looking for trading or investing ideas. With only a little sifting and chart-checking average investors should be able to come up with at least a few ideas if not one or two great ones.
Darden Restaurants Looks Tasty For The Recovery
Shares of Darden Restaurants are on the move and about to break to new highs, find out what's moving them and how high they may go.
Polaris Is An EV Stock Any Investor Can Own
We like it when a stock is supported by multiple growth trends and that is what we have with Polaris (NYSE: PII). Polaris is a manufacturer of recreational vehicles such as ATVs, snowmobiles, and jet skis and one that is also getting into the EV market.
Is Shoe Carnival Is A Comfortable Fit For Your Portfolio?
Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) is one of those underappreciated pandemic winners that just keeps on delivering. The company’s efforts in eCommerce and safe store operations have driven the company to great success and have it on track for YOY growth in 2021 and beyond.
Ride In Style With Winnebago’s Triple-Digit Backlog Increase
Shares of WGO are pulling back following a better than expected earnings report and presenting an opportune time to buy into this post-pandemic growth story.