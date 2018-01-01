U.S. Supreme Court
Politics
What Entrepreneurs Should Know About Trump's Supreme Court Pick, Brett Kavanaugh
The president has nominated the Washington, D.C. judge for the bench.
More From This Topic
Innovators
Aereo Founder: If We Lose, 'We Have No Plan B'
Chet Kanojia, network TV's Enemy No. 1, is looking to expand his controversial business even as he heads to the Supreme Court to defend it.
Growth Strategies
Business Groups Divided as Top Court Considers Health-Care Reform
As the Supreme Court finishes up hearing challenges to the Affordable Care Act, business owners continue to be split on what outcome they'd like to see.