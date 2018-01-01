Veterans

Travel Agencies Aren't Dying. They're Thriving -- Thanks in Part to Military Veterans.
Franchises

Travel Agencies Aren't Dying. They're Thriving -- Thanks in Part to Military Veterans.

Why travel advisory franchises are working hard to recruit hard-working veterans.
Clint Carter | 13 min read
10 Truths About the Military Transition Process Employers Need to Understand
Veterans

10 Truths About the Military Transition Process Employers Need to Understand

Few employees know the half of what someone leaving the military goes through.
Lida Citroën | 9 min read
Daymond John Is on a Mission to Help Heroes
Shark Tank

Daymond John Is on a Mission to Help Heroes

The Shark has teamed up with Bob Evans Farms to provide much-needed cash and advice to veteran entrepreneurs.
Dan Bova | 3 min read
Military Vets Increasingly Look to Solve Tech's Chronic Shortage of Skilled Workers
Technology Hiring

Military Vets Increasingly Look to Solve Tech's Chronic Shortage of Skilled Workers

Tech has been slow to recognize how much vets have to offer, but vets are taking the lead to change that.
Jennifer Spencer | 8 min read
His Unexpected Journey From Soldier to Fitness Model to Running a $30 Million Business
Leadership

His Unexpected Journey From Soldier to Fitness Model to Running a $30 Million Business

Colin Wayne survived a devastating attack that put him on a path he never expected.
Dan Bova | 5 min read
Bipartisan Concern for Veterans Drives Bill to Allow VA to Research Medical Marijuana

Bipartisan Concern for Veterans Drives Bill to Allow VA to Research Medical Marijuana

Congress seems to be ever so slowly coming around to popular opinion on the merits of medical pot.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
This Military Veteran Drained Her Bank Account to Build Her Sauce Brand

This Military Veteran Drained Her Bank Account to Build Her Sauce Brand

Pamela Jones founded Charboy's to share the tastes she encountered while traveling the world.
Stephen J. Bronner | 7 min read
5 Business Lessons I Learned Working With Military Veterans
Entrepreneurs

5 Business Lessons I Learned Working With Military Veterans

Values, commitment and integrity should be woven into mission statements and corporate mantras.
Lida Citroën | 9 min read
3 Reasons Why I Make Time to Mentor
Mentorship

3 Reasons Why I Make Time to Mentor

The mentorship I received was invaluable and I try to pass it forward.
Sonny Tosco | 6 min read
4 Veteran-Owned Companies to Watch in 2018
Veteran Entrepreneurs

4 Veteran-Owned Companies to Watch in 2018

These entrepreneurs share a passion for overcoming challenges and continuing to use their skills and talents to support their families and their communities.
Eli Crane | 6 min read
