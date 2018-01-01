Videogames

How Gamesalad Can Help You Create Your Own Video Game

This Austin company can turn almost anyone into a game developer.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
The Innovators: YouWeb's Peter Relan

The founder of a videogame incubator talks about nurturing game developers as entrepreneurs.
Meet the Entrepreneurs Behind the Booming Business of Games

These guys aren't playing around. And social-gaming incubator chief Peter Relan is the game master.
Jennifer Wang | 5 min read
The Innovators: Digital Chocolate's Trip Hawkins

The founder of the social gaming company talks about creating a workplace that inspires creativity and new ideas.
A Mobile Franchise Brings the Party to Kids

Michael Falgares scored big and launched a portable franchise when he put video games on a custom trailer
Jason Daley | 3 min read
