Clayton Durant

CEO, CAD Management

About Clayton Durant

Clayton Durant is the founder and CEO of CAD Management, an entertainment consulting company which focuses on event, tour, and strategic management for indie artists and brands.

More From Clayton Durant

Podcasts, Live Entertainment's New Cash Cow
Podcasts

Podcasts, Live Entertainment's New Cash Cow

With podcasts continuing to grow in listenership, there has never been a more critical time for brands and the live entertainment business to come together to tap into this new cash cow.
3 min read