Virgin America
Acquisitions
Alaska Air Completes Virgin America Acquisition
Alaska Air completed its $2.6 billion acquisition of Virgin America to become the fifth-largest U.S. carrier.
Airlines
The 10 Best Airlines in the World
Skytrax has released its annual ranking of the top airlines on the planet. Unsurprisingly, U.S.-based airlines are not among the most well regarded.
Tony Robbins
What Sir Richard Branson Taught Tony Robbins About Risk
Robbins' takeaway from his long-time friendship might surprise you.
IPO
Richard Branson's Virgin America Soars in Market Debut
It underscores the buoyant mood in an industry that is emerging from a long spell of turbulence.
Virgin America
Virgin America Files for IPO
The airline, which was founded in 2007 and is partly owned by serial entrepreneur Richard Branson, filed with the Securities Exchange Commission on Monday after announcing its first annual profit.