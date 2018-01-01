Virginia Tech

Pooling Resources to Build a College Note-Sharing Business
Starting a Business

Pooling Resources to Build a College Note-Sharing Business

Three entrepreneurs on the same mission to facilitate college note-sharing join forces -- and 360,000 students follow.
Joel Holland | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.