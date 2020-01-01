menu
virtual school
News and Trends
Zoom Goes Down as Kids Go Back to Virtual School
Everything's back to normal now, but Zoom was experiencing issues for several hours this morning.
Matthew Humphries
|
2 min read
Distance Learning is a 'Nightmare' for Many Special Needs Kids. These Businesses Are Creating Tools to Help.
The loss of in-person special education has been devastating for many families who are trying to keep their kids' progress from stalling or regressing. Fortunately, education entrepreneurs are innovating to offer a bit of relief.
Frances Dodds
|
12 min read