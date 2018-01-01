Watson
Personalization
Why a 'Personal' Customer Experience Is Critical to Your Business' Success
Personalization? Customers don't fear it; they expect it. Just be sure to be transparent about how you use their data.
More From This Topic
Robots
Meet Connie, the Robot Concierge at a Virginia Hilton
Using IBM's artificial intelligence, the machine can greet guests, answer questions and more.
Artificial Intelligence
IBM's Watson Could Be Your Next Shopping Partner
Cognitive, artificial intelligence is moving into e-commerce.