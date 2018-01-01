Web Metrics
Ask a Geek
Budget Strategies for Maximizing Big Data
You can use big data without going broke if you follow the advice of Scott Martineau, cofounder of Infusionsoft, a small-business software provider.
More From This Topic
Technology
How a Content Audit Can Turn Your Site Into a Publishing Powerhouse
Follow these three steps to identify gaps in your existing pages and realign your content to focus on what's engaging your visitors the most and driving the most conversions.
Technology
Beyond Web Analytics: 5 Types of Online Data You Should Be Tracking
Understand more about how effective your website is with these useful tools.
Marketing
Social Media May Soon Drive More Traffic to Your Website Than Search Engines
A new report suggests internet users in the U.S. are looking to sites like Facebook and Twitter to find what they're looking for online.
Technology
What You Need to Know About Using Google's Webmaster Tools
An outline of the most important factors to analyze in order to optimize your website's performance.
Technology
Three Secrets to Using Google Analytics for Measuring Your Website's ROI
If you're only using the tool to track the number of visitors to your site, you aren't taking full advantage of its power.
Technology
Five Things You Should Know About Web Analytics
Web traffic alone doesn't generate sales. Answer these questions as you track your web-site metrics.
Marketing
How to Decode Website Metrics to Pump Up Your Online Marketing
Here's a primer on the stats and terminology you need to know to track and improve your online marketing efforts.