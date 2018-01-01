What's Ahead 2013
Growth Strategies
Obamacare 101: How Business Owners Can Prepare in 2013
We look at what the new health law requires, and how businesses can prepare for new rules, shop exchanges and avoid penalties.
More From This Topic
Finance
What's Ahead in 2013 for Venture Capital
Startups in enterprise IT are more likely to come out ahead next year, but those in the consumer space may have a harder time getting funding.
Finance
What Entrepreneurs Need to Know About What's Ahead in 2013 for the U.S. Economy
Given the business outlook for the coming year, it's hard to find any winners and the list of losers is long.