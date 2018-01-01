What's Ahead 2013

What's Ahead in 2013 for Venture Capital
Startups in enterprise IT are more likely to come out ahead next year, but those in the consumer space may have a harder time getting funding.
Peter S. Cohan | 7 min read
What Entrepreneurs Need to Know About What's Ahead in 2013 for the U.S. Economy
Given the business outlook for the coming year, it's hard to find any winners and the list of losers is long.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
