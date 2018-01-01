Dinah Wisenberg Brin is a freelance writer based in Philadelphia. She has covered business, politics, healthcare and general news for wire services, newspapers, blogs and other publications.
Obamacare
Supreme Court: Hobby Lobby Can't Be Forced to Buy Contraceptive Coverage
(Closely-Held) corporations aren't just people, they're religious people. Supreme Court decision finds certain private companies can sidestep birth control mandate.
Growth Strategies
What the Self-Employed Need to Know About Obamacare
5 options for sole proprietors sorting through their health insurance options.
Growth Strategies
With One Exception, Most Small Business Exchanges Will Be Ready in 2014
Though Washington state's small business insurance exchange won't be ready until at least 2015, many states will provide a range of choices.
Entrepreneurs
A Dorm-Room Startup for Dorm Rooms?
While the holidays are prime time for most U.S. businesses, back to school is this startup's sweet spot.
Starting a Business
How This Car-Sharing Company Is Growing Up, Fast
In the sharing economy, customers are your sellers, buyers and inventory. While efficient, the model may attract unwanted questions from regulators, as many startups are beginning to learn firsthand.
Growth Strategies
Fewer Than 50 Staffers? Your Four Main Obamacare Options
A recent webinar outlines the choices businesses need to make under the Affordable Care Act.
Starting a Business
Team That Landed $1 Million After Answering Branson Tweet Sells Company
The young founders who cosmically met Richard Branson and got him to make a nearly $1 million investment just sold their company. See what they plan to do next.
Growth Strategies
Obamacare Answers a Few Clicks Away
The new healthcare reforms can be confusing. Here are a few resources to get you the guidance you need.
Growth Strategies
Health Care Reform: Procrastinate No More
2014 requirements for businesses remain, despite the recent penalty delay. Understand what you should be doing now to prepare for Obamacare.
Starting a Business
How One Young Entrepreneur Built a Credit Card Processing Empire at 16
You know what they say about one man's trash? It's another man's goldmine. Here's the story of how Harbortouch's Jared Isaacman saw an opportunity and grabbed.
Growth Strategies
Your Obamacare Confusion Is an Insurance Broker's Opportunity
Health reform's complexities have spurred some brokers to re-boot their approach to clients.
Growth Strategies
Questions About Health Reforms? Ask the SBA
The agency has trained partners and employees to guide businesses through the upcoming health care reforms.
Starting a Business
College Entrepreneurs to Compete for Big Money Prizes at Rice University
One of the largest -- and richest -- business plan competitions in the country kicks off today.
Growth Strategies
Some Small Businesses See Obamacare as Welcome Relief
The NFIB famously opposed the Affordable Care Act, but some groups say it could help entrepreneurs and their employees.
Growth Strategies
Small Businesses Continue to Air -- and Vent -- Obamacare Opinions
House Small Business Committee shares sometimes heated comments from entrepreneurs on the changes employers may be facing under the law.