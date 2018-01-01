Dinah Wisenberg Brin

Dinah Wisenberg Brin

Dinah Wisenberg Brin is a freelance writer based in Philadelphia. She has covered business, politics, healthcare and general news for wire services, newspapers, blogs and other publications.

More From Dinah Wisenberg Brin

Supreme Court: Hobby Lobby Can't Be Forced to Buy Contraceptive Coverage
Obamacare

Supreme Court: Hobby Lobby Can't Be Forced to Buy Contraceptive Coverage

(Closely-Held) corporations aren't just people, they're religious people. Supreme Court decision finds certain private companies can sidestep birth control mandate.
5 min read
What the Self-Employed Need to Know About Obamacare
Growth Strategies

What the Self-Employed Need to Know About Obamacare

5 options for sole proprietors sorting through their health insurance options.
5 min read
With One Exception, Most Small Business Exchanges Will Be Ready in 2014
Growth Strategies

With One Exception, Most Small Business Exchanges Will Be Ready in 2014

Though Washington state's small business insurance exchange won't be ready until at least 2015, many states will provide a range of choices.
7 min read
A Dorm-Room Startup for Dorm Rooms?
Entrepreneurs

A Dorm-Room Startup for Dorm Rooms?

While the holidays are prime time for most U.S. businesses, back to school is this startup's sweet spot.
4 min read
How This Car-Sharing Company Is Growing Up, Fast
Starting a Business

How This Car-Sharing Company Is Growing Up, Fast

In the sharing economy, customers are your sellers, buyers and inventory. While efficient, the model may attract unwanted questions from regulators, as many startups are beginning to learn firsthand.
4 min read
Fewer Than 50 Staffers? Your Four Main Obamacare Options
Growth Strategies

Fewer Than 50 Staffers? Your Four Main Obamacare Options

A recent webinar outlines the choices businesses need to make under the Affordable Care Act.
3 min read
Team That Landed $1 Million After Answering Branson Tweet Sells Company
Starting a Business

Team That Landed $1 Million After Answering Branson Tweet Sells Company

The young founders who cosmically met Richard Branson and got him to make a nearly $1 million investment just sold their company. See what they plan to do next.
2 min read
Obamacare Answers a Few Clicks Away
Growth Strategies

Obamacare Answers a Few Clicks Away

The new healthcare reforms can be confusing. Here are a few resources to get you the guidance you need.
4 min read
Health Care Reform: Procrastinate No More
Growth Strategies

Health Care Reform: Procrastinate No More

2014 requirements for businesses remain, despite the recent penalty delay. Understand what you should be doing now to prepare for Obamacare.
7 min read
How One Young Entrepreneur Built a Credit Card Processing Empire at 16
Starting a Business

How One Young Entrepreneur Built a Credit Card Processing Empire at 16

You know what they say about one man's trash? It's another man's goldmine. Here's the story of how Harbortouch's Jared Isaacman saw an opportunity and grabbed.
5 min read
Your Obamacare Confusion Is an Insurance Broker's Opportunity
Growth Strategies

Your Obamacare Confusion Is an Insurance Broker's Opportunity

Health reform's complexities have spurred some brokers to re-boot their approach to clients.
6 min read
Questions About Health Reforms? Ask the SBA
Growth Strategies

Questions About Health Reforms? Ask the SBA

The agency has trained partners and employees to guide businesses through the upcoming health care reforms.
3 min read
College Entrepreneurs to Compete for Big Money Prizes at Rice University
Starting a Business

College Entrepreneurs to Compete for Big Money Prizes at Rice University

One of the largest -- and richest -- business plan competitions in the country kicks off today.
3 min read
Some Small Businesses See Obamacare as Welcome Relief
Growth Strategies

Some Small Businesses See Obamacare as Welcome Relief

The NFIB famously opposed the Affordable Care Act, but some groups say it could help entrepreneurs and their employees.
5 min read
Small Businesses Continue to Air -- and Vent -- Obamacare Opinions
Growth Strategies

Small Businesses Continue to Air -- and Vent -- Obamacare Opinions

House Small Business Committee shares sometimes heated comments from entrepreneurs on the changes employers may be facing under the law.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.