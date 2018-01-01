Winklevoss Twins

Cameron Winklevoss: A 'Sheriff' for Bitcoin's Wild West Is a Good Thing
Cameron Winklevoss: A 'Sheriff' for Bitcoin's Wild West Is a Good Thing

As the first day of Bitcoin hearings organized by the New York Department of Financial Services got underway Tuesday, regulators explained their priorities while investors expressed concerns.
Brian Patrick Eha | 3 min read
BitInstant CEO Arrested for Alleged Ties to Silk Road
BitInstant CEO Arrested for Alleged Ties to Silk Road

BitInstant CEO Charlie Shrem and underground Bitcoin exchanger Robert M. Faiella have been charged with using bitcoins to buy and sell illegal drugs to Silk Road users.
Cadie Thompson | 2 min read
Winklevoss Twins: Bitcoin Worth at Least 100 Times its Current Price
Winklevoss Twins: Bitcoin Worth at Least 100 Times its Current Price

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, who famously battled Mark Zuckerberg over Facebook's origins, are big investors in the digital currency and say it's worth 100 times its current value.
Matthew J. Belvedere | 3 min read
