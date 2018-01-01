Work Habits
Work Habits
Good Work Habits Stick Only When Leaders Step up to the Plate and Help
A bad work habit can be a form of self-preservation. How do you, as leader, convince the employee to ditch it?
More From This Topic
Habits
Want to Change a Bad Habit Forever? Here Are the 4 Proven Steps to Make the Change Stick.
Everyone has bad habits. Not everyone is successful at getting rid of them. Find out the why and the how to.
Habits
6 Cost-Cutting Habits Every Freelancer Should Develop
The greatest financial habit you can have in business is cutting costs.
Work Ethic
Is Your Work Ethic Better than Average? Find Out in 5 Questions.
How does your work ethic compare to the average person?
Positivity
10 Things Successful People Tell Themselves Every Day
How to maintain a more positive mindset in the workplace.
Meetings
8 Steps to Take After Booking a Meeting to Make Certain the Meeting Is Productive
Getting a meeting feels like a win. To make the feeling reality, put some work in beforehand.
Productivity
5 Changes I Made to My Work Schedule That Made Me 2.66 Times More Productive
Hint: Working 16-hour days is definitely not the answer.
Personal Improvement
Getting Out of a Professional Rut
Finding your way out of where you're stuck is certain to yield a focus and perspective you didn't have before.
Project Grow
22 Habits of Successful Leaders
Do you share any of the morning, noon or night routines of the most innovative people in the world?
Procrastination
4 Healthy Ways to Procrastinate. Yes, You Read That Right.
While procrastination, let unchecked, can be harmful, there are ways to use it to your advantage. Ever consider "controlled procrastination"?