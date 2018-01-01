Working at a Startup

More From This Topic

6 Reasons to Ditch Your Corporate Job for a Startup
Working at a Startup

6 Reasons to Ditch Your Corporate Job for a Startup

While the corporate career path may offer perks and a safety net, working at a startup provides you a number of benefits.
Clay Clark | 5 min read
When Picking a Startup to Join, Think Like an Investor
Working at a Startup

When Picking a Startup to Join, Think Like an Investor

Examine the opportunities skeptically, but when you're convinced you've found a winner, get on board with any job you can.
George Deeb | 3 min read
A Reality Check for Anyone Eager to Work for a Startup
Working at a Startup

A Reality Check for Anyone Eager to Work for a Startup

Brutal hours, low pay, stock option souvenirs, smart people with good ideas routinely going broke. You can fall in love, again, with your day job.
Iman Jalali | 4 min read
Why I Left My High-Paying Job at LinkedIn For a Startup
Working at a Startup

Why I Left My High-Paying Job at LinkedIn For a Startup

While having a great job at a corporation can have many people feeling satisfied, some are left missing the hunger that comes with startup life.
Dan Yoo | 5 min read
7 Reasons to Ditch the Corporate World for a Career at a Startup
Startups

7 Reasons to Ditch the Corporate World for a Career at a Startup

While some people envision starting a company, others dream of just being part of a newly-founded business.
JT Ripton | 4 min read
7 Ways to Survive and Thrive at a Startup
Starting a Business

7 Ways to Survive and Thrive at a Startup

Before starting up, you might work at one to gain experience. Here's how to rise to the top.
Amanda Augustine | 5 min read
