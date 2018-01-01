WTF
Brain Break
Brain Break: Forget About Unicorns. Check Out This Blue Lobster.
With an estimated one in 2 million blue lobsters crawling around the sea floor, we think this fisherman should really consider playing Mega Millions more often.
