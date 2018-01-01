Zady

How Startups and Style Icons Aim to Spark a 'Fashion Revolution'
Fashion

How Startups and Style Icons Aim to Spark a 'Fashion Revolution'

From Eileen Fisher to Zady, fashion brands big and small are rallying around a global campaign that asks retailers: 'Who made my clothes?'
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 5 min read
For Zady, It's Quality Over Quantity
Starting a Business

For Zady, It's Quality Over Quantity

Andrea Huspeni | 7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.