Tanya Benedicto Klich

Data & Featured Lists Editor

Tanya Benedicto Klich is a data and lists editor at Entrepreneur.com.

More From Tanya Benedicto Klich

Dylan Lauren: What Entrepreneurs Need to Stop Doing
A rapid-fire Q&A with the queen of candy -- the founder of Dylan's Candy Bar.
3 min read
Why Dylan's Candy Bar Turned Down Target
Dylan Lauren, founder of the glam candy retailer, turned down a partnership with the big-box retailer during its startup phase.
3 min read
What Dylan Lauren Learned from Her Father
The founder of Dylan's Candy Bar drew inspiration from her father, fashion icon Ralph Lauren, to launch her own lifestyle company.
3 min read
How the Founders of These 10 Fast-Growing Companies Unwind and Chill Out
Work-Life Balance

How the Founders of These 10 Fast-Growing Companies Unwind and Chill Out

The rising entrepreneurs featured in the Entrepreneur360™ Performance Index know that taking time out to relieve stress is good for their health and for business.
5 min read
Founder of Peloton: Why Every Company is a Media Company
The founder of this cycling startup explains why even his fitness brand should focus on how content is created and distributed.
1 min read
The Question Great Hires Should Never Ask: Beacon Founder
And why he's looking for staffers who can "get it done and figure it out."
3 min read
Inside Retail-tainment Hub Dylan's Candy Bar
The founder of the luxe candy retailer designed her store to make people smile. She explains how she does it.
3 min read
Beacon Founder: Know Who Your Most Important Staffers Are
The former head of Surf Air explains the role customer service holds in retaining affluent consumers.
3 min read
The Questions This Founder Asked Before Launching His Luxury Van Startup
Not sure what kind of business to launch? Here's how one entrepreneur made his decision.
5 min read
How Dylan Lauren Makes Time for Family, Fitness and Even Her Dog
The luxe candy brand founder shares her scheduling secret.
3 min read
Strategies That Help This Transportation Startup Stay Distinct
While others found another Uber or Lyft, this company is forging a transportation niche.
4 min read
Why Beacon Wants to Be the 'Netflix' -- and Not the 'Uber' -- for Private Aviation
It's tempting for any transportation startup to take a play from Uber's playbook. But this serial entrepreneur is taking off in a different direction.
1 min read
How Real Entrepreneurs Made it Happen
Stories of grit and dedication from a tech guru and a beauty mogul.
3 min read
Why This Aviation Startup Launched Exclusively on the East Coast
The founder of Beacon explains how he's capitalizing on the vibrant VC and tech ecosystems of NYC and Boston.
3 min read
Dylan's Candy Bar Founder: Why Malls Aren't For Every Business
The sweets mogul runs through this checklist before opening a new retail location.
4 min read
