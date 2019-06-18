This section will help you understand who to pitch to and what to include in your pitch.

Originally aired Jun 18, 2019

This series of four workshops will provide a step-by-step approach to building and launching your paid speaking career. Learn how to find your signature talk and use social media to amplify reach. You’ll learn how to prepare different types of talks for different types of audiences and networks. We’ll also cover several preparation and delivery techniques, so you won’t feel unprepared or experience stage fright. Led by Tayo Rockson, a four-time TEDx speaker, he'll break down how to verbalize, organize, inspire and channel your expertise into standing ovations.

Pitching -- and knowing how to persuade someone to hire you for your skill set -- are essential parts of getting paid. Different institutions look for different things. We will cover how to work with different types of organizations, as well as event organizers, to get paid your worth.

Please note. Previous workshops from this series can be viewed on-demand.

