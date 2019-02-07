Cultivating a Powerful Entrepreneurial Mindset You’ve heard of “mind over matter,” now it is time to put it into practice in your business.
Originally aired Feb 07, 2019
Mindset training helps leaders and employees develop a growth mentality, enhances emotional intelligence, supports conflict management and communication, helps reset and redefine priorities, and removes self-imposed limitations.
In this powerful, hands-on series, we’ll give you specific and actionable tools to experience positive change in your mindset and your business.
Key takeaways:
- Identify negative thought patterns when they arise
- Uproot the negative patterns that might be adversely affecting your business and culture
- Pivot your mindset to more productive and supportive thoughts
- Thrive in the ever-evolving entrepreneurial environment
