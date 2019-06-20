How to Be an Inspired Leader and Motivate Employees to Success Attendees will hear about cultivating, inspiring, and leading the talent in your business.
It’s one thing to be an ambitious person who launches the company of their dreams. It’s another thing to not only hire a great team to help you grow, but to be a truly inspiring leader who motivates your team to achieve and surpass its goals.
Lucky for you, we have put together an all-star panel of powerhouse entrepreneurs who have been there, done that, and are willing to share their secrets with you. Join us for a free 60-minute webinar, How to Be an Inspired Leader and Motivate Employees to Success, presented by NetSuite.
In this webinar, we’ll uncover many of the necessary traits, mindsets, and strategies managers and leaders can use to inspire greatness at their growing companies. You’ll come away with tips that will help you:
- Set a vision: How clarity around what you want to achieve helps your team achieve more.
- Match your values: Understand what you’re really looking for when you’re hiring.
- Execute work: What tools and frameworks you need to have in place to manage your people.
- Stay resilient: How to keep employees motivated when times are tough.
The webinar will be moderated by Jill Schiefelbein, author of Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, and Manage Your Business and president of The Dynamic Communicator, Inc., who will lead a conversation about cultivating, inspiring, and leading the talent in your business. She will be joined by entrepreneurial powerhouse Rebecca Brooks, CEO of The Brooks Group Public Relations. Over the past two decades, Brooks has built a strong team and launched the careers of several celebrity chefs.
The How to Be an Inspired Leader and Motivate Employees to Success webinar will take place on Thursday June 20 at 12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST.
