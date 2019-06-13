Originally aired Jun 13, 2019

Audie Attar is the founder and president of Paradigm Sports Management, the top agency in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts and one of the leading sports management firms in the world. However, his journey was anything but easy. When Attar was two years old, his family left Iraq during a period of political strife and reestablished themselves in the United States. Attar’s athletic success in high school led to him being recruited to play football at UCLA. After receiving a bachelor’s degree from UCLA, Attar graduated with an MBA and a certification in Dispute Resolution from Pepperdine University.

Still under 40 years old, Attar’s swift rise to the top of his field follows a unique trajectory that has helped him to become the respected leader he is today. He founded Paradigm Sports Management in 2009 with a focus on football players, but soon moved into the world of MMA. His keen eye for talent and natural business savvy has allowed Attar to sign some of the most recognizable names in MMA today, including Conor McGregor, Cris Cyborg and Michael Bisping, and has made Paradigm a powerhouse in the sports management industry.

Join us to learn how he pushed through adversity and rose to challenges encountered along the way.

Key Takeaways: