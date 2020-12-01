GoDaddy CEO Shares How To Build Your Brand In A New Era of Innovation & Growth Join GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani as he shares the most important lessons and insights he learned throughout his 20-year career in technical, management, and leadership roles.
There has been an undeniable spike in small businesses and micro-businesses relying on digital more than ever before because of the pandemic. From domain name registration to building a professional website that attracts customers, the world’s largest service platform empowered everyday entrepreneurs with a comprehensive set of tools to succeed online. In fact, it reported 400,000 net customers in Q2, the strongest quarter of customer growth in its 20-year history. With 20 million customers worldwide, $3B in revenue, and an average customer retention rate of 85%, you will discover how GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) grew during this critical time in the next episode of our "Leadership Lessons" series, hosted by Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar. GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani will share the most important lessons and insights he learned throughout his 20-year career in technical, management, and leadership roles at Expedia Group and JP Morgan Chase. Other topics include:
- How to build and scale a customer-centric company
- Turning ideas and ambition into successful ventures
- Why corporate social responsibility matters, especially right now
- Leadership lessons in taking a human-first approach during a global crisis
- Strengthening communities & the economy with entrepreneurs and micro-businesses
As GoDaddy's CEO, Aman Bhutani brings over 20 years of experience in technical, management, and leadership roles ushering brands into new eras of innovation and global growth.
Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies.
Upcoming Webinar
How to Capitalize On Your Good Ideas
Stop letting your good ideas go to waste — get the blueprint for transforming ideas into brands with renowned entertainment mogul and entrepreneur, Clinton Sparks. Register now →
Influencer Outreach 101: Strategy, Tactics, Examples, and Templates
Uncover strategies, tactics, real-world examples, and templates that will connect with influencers effectively and elevate your brand's visibility. Register now →
The New Joint Employer Rule Will Hurt Your Franchise, But There Is Still Time To Stop It
Join us on Wednesday, November 15th for a vital webinar on the implications of the impending National Labor Relations Act and guide you on what to know, how to prepare, and how to stop this law from changing the franchise industry. Don't miss this opportunity to stay informed and take action.
Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Event | Meet the CEO Who Innovated the Way Consumer Brands Interact with Customers
Meet OLIPOP's CEO, Ben Goodwin, as he walks us through his bubbly approach to formulating authenticity and formulating soda. Learn about his journey and gather his insights — so you, too, can create a genuine brand that connects with others.
The Role of Employees in Cybersecurity
This session will navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, turning each participant into an active defender of digital integrity in your organization.
The National Franchise Show - Tampa
2 Days Only! Meet Face to Face with Proven Businesses Proven, money making businesses that are now expanding in Tampa are here to meet new potential owners. This is your only opportunity to meet with the hottest businesses face to face. Ask questions and get the information you need in a no pressure environment. Be there, find the businesses that excite you, shake hands and say hello!