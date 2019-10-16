Everything Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About Personal Marketing In this webinar, you’ll learn how to share your life, market your business, and tell your personal story in a way that attracts your target audience and drives growth for your business.
Originally aired Oct 16, 2019
Do you know the real difference between personal branding and personal marketing? Your personal brand is how you appear to the world, and personal marketing is how you share yourself with the world.
In a digital economy, everyone is competing for clients and customers. The only way to give your company a competitive edge is to become savvy at personal marketing. In this webinar, you’ll learn how to share your life, market your business, and tell your personal story in a way that attracts your target audience and drives growth for your business.
Key Takeaways:
- Use personal marketing to build a community of loyal brand adopters on social media.
- How to share your lifestyle in a way that makes you appear more relatable and inspires trust.
- How to demonstrate your professional expertise organically and effectively to inspire action in your audience, and without coming off as “annoying”
- How to bridge the gap between your personal story and professional journey to give your business a competitive edge
Upcoming Webinar
Women Entrepreneurs: Fund, Market, and Scale Your Business
Whether you're at the ideation stage, just started your venture, or looking to scale, this webinar will address three crucial pillars for success: funding, marketing, and scaling. Register now →
How to Recruit, Retain and Motivate Your Hourly Workforce
Join our webinar on February 29th as our expert, Scott Greenberg, unveils the keys to building and leading top-performing hourly teams. Register now!
The CFO's Daily Checklist: 10 Strategies to Be More Efficient and Effective
Join us for this free webinar and learn concrete strategies that you can use to manage yourself and others as a financial professional ... and so much more.
How to Make the Leap From the Corporate World to Entrepreneurship
Join our transformative webinar as special guest, Launi King, shares her journey from corporate success to entrepreneurship. Discover how you can walk the same path. Secure your spot now!
Black Founder Spotlight: Chrishon Lampley of Love Cork Screw Wines
Join us live on February 20th at 2:00 PM ET and learn how to stand out in a crowded marketplace with Chrishon Lampley, founder of Love Cork Screw.