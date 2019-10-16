In this webinar, you’ll learn how to share your life, market your business, and tell your personal story in a way that attracts your target audience and drives growth for your business.

Originally aired Oct 16, 2019

Do you know the real difference between personal branding and personal marketing? Your personal brand is how you appear to the world, and personal marketing is how you share yourself with the world.

Key Takeaways: