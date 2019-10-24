Your Brand on Amazon: An Entrepreneur's Roadmap to Drive Sustainable Revenue Growth With 54 percent of all U.S. product searches already starting on Amazon, the stakes don’t get much higher. Amazon is disrupting the way people shop, changing traditional retail patterns and creating a new competitive landscape.
Originally aired Oct 24, 2019
As a brand executive trying to navigate the ever-changing Amazon challenge, you need a clear, responsive Amazon strategy. Join Timothy Seward, author of Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising, and learn how to dominate Amazon through a profitably executed mix of sponsored products, sponsored brands and Amazon display ads.
Key Takeaways:
- Key strategies to drive sustainable revenue growth from your Amazon listings.
- The essential mix of brand awareness and engagement to protect your shelf-placement on Amazon.
- How to prevent top competitors from stealing both branded and category-level search term results.
Upcoming Webinar
Women Entrepreneurs: Fund, Market, and Scale Your Business
Whether you're at the ideation stage, just started your venture, or looking to scale, this webinar will address three crucial pillars for success: funding, marketing, and scaling. Register now →
How to Recruit, Retain and Motivate Your Hourly Workforce
Join our webinar on February 29th as our expert, Scott Greenberg, unveils the keys to building and leading top-performing hourly teams. Register now!
The CFO's Daily Checklist: 10 Strategies to Be More Efficient and Effective
Join us for this free webinar and learn concrete strategies that you can use to manage yourself and others as a financial professional ... and so much more.
How to Make the Leap From the Corporate World to Entrepreneurship
Join our transformative webinar as special guest, Launi King, shares her journey from corporate success to entrepreneurship. Discover how you can walk the same path. Secure your spot now!
Black Founder Spotlight: Chrishon Lampley of Love Cork Screw Wines
Join us live on February 20th at 2:00 PM ET and learn how to stand out in a crowded marketplace with Chrishon Lampley, founder of Love Cork Screw.