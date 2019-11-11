Twitter for Business: How to Grow Your Brand and Find Clients Improve how you use Twitter as a sales and prospecting tool.
Originally aired Nov 11, 2019
Twitter may not be as business-focused as other social networks such as LinkedIn, but don’t overlook the power of using Twitter to grow your business and find real customers. Twitter is one of the best places online to gain leads through meaningful relationships, market research, and more—and you don’t even have to gain followers to make an impact.
In this virtual workshop led by Carlos Gil, bestselling author of “The End of Marketing: Humanizing Your Brand in the Age of Social Media and AI,” international keynote speaker, and former Sr. Manager, Social Media at LinkedIn, discover five unconventional ways to grow your business using Twitter. These tips will help you improve how you use Twitter as a sales and prospecting tool as well as build your brand.
Key Takeaways:
- The key to Twitter success is to gaining access to decision-makers you’re trying to sell to, rather than aimlessly posting and hoping the right people in the giant digital ocean of social media see your content.
- How to use Twitter as a search engine to uncover key prospects and leads for your business
- Tools to discover what’s said about your brand, competitors, and industry in real-time
- Effective methodologies to use LinkedIn and Twitter together for social selling
- How to boost your brand organically and engage potential clients by monitoring industry conference hashtag feeds
- Tactics to build go-to prospect lists and become a world-class “digital savage”
Upcoming Webinar
Women Entrepreneurs: Fund, Market, and Scale Your Business
Whether you're at the ideation stage, just started your venture, or looking to scale, this webinar will address three crucial pillars for success: funding, marketing, and scaling. Register now →
How to Recruit, Retain and Motivate Your Hourly Workforce
Join our webinar on February 29th as our expert, Scott Greenberg, unveils the keys to building and leading top-performing hourly teams. Register now!
The CFO's Daily Checklist: 10 Strategies to Be More Efficient and Effective
Join us for this free webinar and learn concrete strategies that you can use to manage yourself and others as a financial professional ... and so much more.
How to Make the Leap From the Corporate World to Entrepreneurship
Join our transformative webinar as special guest, Launi King, shares her journey from corporate success to entrepreneurship. Discover how you can walk the same path. Secure your spot now!
Black Founder Spotlight: Chrishon Lampley of Love Cork Screw Wines
Join us live on February 20th at 2:00 PM ET and learn how to stand out in a crowded marketplace with Chrishon Lampley, founder of Love Cork Screw.