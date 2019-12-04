Simple Ways Entrepreneurs and Intrapreneurs Can Be More Innovative and Resilient Learn how to improve your daily work habits.
Originally aired Dec 04, 2019
Whether you’re an entrepreneur, join us for this webinar to learn how to incorporate innovation and resilience into your daily work habits. We’ll begin by uncovering ways to transform your thinking, and then we’ll identify methods to scan the environment for new opportunities while staying abreast of trends within your industry. After that, we’ll look at some of the things you can do to boost your creativity.
Next, you’ll learn how to become more resilient. We’ll discuss some professional setbacks that you might encounter and methods for overcoming and bouncing back from them. Finally, you’ll get additional tips for building resilient thinking so that you will be able to more quickly overcome challenges. We'll utilize a worksheet to incorporate these habits into your daily routine.
You’ll hear from Dr. Charlene Walters, a writer, entrepreneur, business and branding mentor and Vice Provost of Strayer University’s Digital Entrepreneurship MBA program.
Key Takeaways:
- An outline of an Innovation Plan
- The development of Creative Thinking Exercises and
- The creation of Resiliency Reminders and Prompts
