Mark Kohler and Mat Sorensen, both Nationally respected Tax Lawyers, explain how these two new laws affect employees AND employers.

Originally aired Apr 07, 2020

During this historical pandemic facing small business owners, there are a myriad of questions and concerns complicating everyday business. This past week, Congress has passed the new Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act & Family Medical Leave Act. Mark Kohler and Mat Sorensen, both nationally respected tax lawyers, explain how these two new laws affect employees AND employers.

Attendees of this webinar will learn:

- Up to 2 weeks of pay for employees depending on the situation and fully reimbursed by the government

- How do I qualify for sick leave if I have a day job and meet one of the 6 reasons for compensation?

- What are the qualifications for 12 weeks of Family Medical Leave Act?

- How much do I get paid while on medical leave taking care of a family member?

Plus, Mark and Mat will field your questions on these complex topics.

Hosted by Entrepreneur Press author Mark J. Kohler, CPA, attorney, co-host of the Podcast “Refresh Your Wealth”, and a senior partner at both the law firm KKOS Lawyers and the accounting firm K&E CPAs. Kohler is also the author of “The Tax and Legal Playbook, 2nd Edition” and “The Business Owner’s Guide to Financial Freedom." Mark will be joined by Mat Sorenson, CEO of Directed IRA, a partner at KKOS Lawyers, best-selling author and a self-directed retirement investor.