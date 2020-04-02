Mark J. Kohler and Matt Sorenson, nationally respected lawyers, will dive deep into the impact IRS extensions have on your plans and what you can do to help yourself.

Originally aired Apr 02, 2020

Small business owners, like yourself, are wondering how are your business retirement plan contributions are impacted with the IRS extensions? Well Mark J. Kohler and Mat Sorenson, Nationally respected lawyers, will dive deep into the impact IRS extensions have on your plans and what you can do to help yourself. During this webinar, Mark and Mat will cover:

- What are my options for taking distributions from my 401k?

- How much can I borrow from my 401k and what are the payback terms?

- When can I make contributions this year and how much?

- What retirement plan is best for my business?

- Plus they will be fielding your questions!

Hosted by Entrepreneur Press author Mark J. Kohler, CPA, attorney, co-host of the Podcast “Refresh Your Wealth”, and a senior partner at both the law firm KKOS Lawyers and the accounting firm K&E CPAs. Kohler is also the author of “The Tax and Legal Playbook, 2nd Edition” and “The Business Owner’s Guide to Financial Freedom." Mark will be joined by Mat Sorenson, CEO of Directed IRA, a partner at KKOS Lawyers, best-selling author and a self-directed retirement investor.