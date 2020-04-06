Networking in The New Normal Join Dr. Ivan Misner, "The Networking Guru", as he leads you through this new normal. Learn how Ivan is adapting to digital networking and what tactics he sees working now.
Originally aired Apr 06, 2020
With so many businesses and entrepreneurs quickly transitioning from face-to-face interactions to digital, networking has completely changed. Instead of meeting people at in-person events or venues, entrepreneurs are now needing to adapt to digital networking. Join Dr. Ivan Misner, "The Networking Guru", as he leads you through this new normal. Learn how Ivan is adapting to digital networking and what tactics he sees working now.
Dr. Ivan Misner is a NY Times bestselling author and co-author of the bestselling book, "Networking Like a Pro". He is also the founder and chief visionary officer of BNI, the world's largest referral marketing and networking organization.
