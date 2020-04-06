Join Dr. Ivan Misner, "The Networking Guru", as he leads you through this new normal. Learn how Ivan is adapting to digital networking and what tactics he sees working now.

Originally aired Apr 06, 2020

Dr. Ivan Misner is a NY Times bestselling author and co-author of the bestselling book, "Networking Like a Pro". He is also the founder and chief visionary officer of BNI, the world's largest referral marketing and networking organization.