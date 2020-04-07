For many of us, video interviews are brand new to us. Our expert and author Kanika Tolver is here to help you make the transition.

Originally aired Apr 07, 2020

With the COVID-19 crisis, job seekers and employers had to quickly shift from in-person interviews to video interviews. For many of us, video interviews are brand new to us, not knowing how lighting and other details can affect your performance. Our expert and author Kanika Tolver is here to help you make the transition.

Kanika Tolver is the CEO and founder of Career Rehab, LLC in Washington, DC, where she helps clients transform their careers with coaching programs, events, webinars, and digital resources to help people reach their career goals.