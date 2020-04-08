Utilizing Media to Create New Opportunities For Your Business Our expert, Danielle Sabrina, is here to help you better build your crisis communication plan, so your employees don't feel lost and feel empowered.
Originally aired Apr 08, 2020
In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, many small business owners and entrepreneurs are struggling to create new opportunities for their business.
Our expert and celebrity publicist Danielle Sabrina, is here to help you navigate through this crisis. Danielle will provide you with tips and best practices on how you can utilize media to create new opportunities for your business.
Danielle Sabrina is the founder and CEO of Tribe Builder Media, an award-winning PR agency. Named 2019 Female Entrepreneur of the Year and Top 20 Female Entrepreneurs to Follow 2018. Her diverse client base includes high-profile CEOs, influencers, NBA/NFL players and celebrities.
