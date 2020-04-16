While not the first topic you think of in a crisis, spending the time to generate a compelling name can be not only useful, but calming.

We are in the idea phase of combating this crisis. Great new businesses will be born, existing companies will offer new products and services — others will pivot and reposition themselves entirely.

With so many ideas and possibilities, being stress and feeling overwhelmed is very common for entrepreneurs. What is helpful is a clear first step for your new venture, and that is where naming comes in.

While not the first thing you might think about during a crisis, spending the time to generate a compelling name can mean the difference between an idea that confuses customers and an idea that grabs their attention and builds momentum. Ready to get started?

Hosted by Brad Flowers, co-founder of Bullhorn - an agency that builds confident brands with language and design. Brad leads naming and language generation at Bullhorn.