Quarantine Survival: The Mindfulness Version Join well-being & mindfulness expert coach, Corene Summers, for this conversation around how to mindfully navigate the ongoing and ever-changing pandemic crisis
Originally aired Apr 20, 2020
What would it mean for you to decrease your stress and worry and lead from a place that is not reactive to our current global challenges, but responsive and proactive based on being balanced and conscious? Join well-being & mindfulness expert coach, Corene Summers, for this conversation around how to mindfully navigate the ongoing and ever-changing pandemic crisis. We'll talk about mindset, habits and practical techniques to release stress and anxiety as well as re-energize and stay motivated.
In this session we'll explore how to:
- Overcome/manage fear and worry amidst uncertainty
- Remain internally calm and resilient through external chaos or Protect your inner peace through external chaos
- Stay mindful and motivated when working from home
- Quarantine with purpose and cultivate opportunity out of adversity
Corene Summers is an expert in tailoring the ancient wisdom of meditation, mindfulness, yoga and holistic techniques to our modern world. She’s a certified Corporate Wellness Specialist©, founder of Artisan Farmacy, an international meditation & yoga teacher, Reiki Master, holistic life coach, writer, advisor & content contributor for the meditation.live App. Corene supports clients in advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep; increasing energy, focus creativity, innovation and success.
Upcoming Webinar
How to Capitalize On Your Good Ideas
Stop letting your good ideas go to waste — get the blueprint for transforming ideas into brands with renowned entertainment mogul and entrepreneur, Clinton Sparks. Register now →
Influencer Outreach 101: Strategy, Tactics, Examples, and Templates
Uncover strategies, tactics, real-world examples, and templates that will connect with influencers effectively and elevate your brand's visibility. Register now →
The New Joint Employer Rule Will Hurt Your Franchise, But There Is Still Time To Stop It
Join us on Wednesday, November 15th for a vital webinar on the implications of the impending National Labor Relations Act and guide you on what to know, how to prepare, and how to stop this law from changing the franchise industry. Don't miss this opportunity to stay informed and take action.
Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Event | Meet the CEO Who Innovated the Way Consumer Brands Interact with Customers
Meet OLIPOP's CEO, Ben Goodwin, as he walks us through his bubbly approach to formulating authenticity and formulating soda. Learn about his journey and gather his insights — so you, too, can create a genuine brand that connects with others.
The Role of Employees in Cybersecurity
This session will navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, turning each participant into an active defender of digital integrity in your organization.
The National Franchise Show - Tampa
2 Days Only! Meet Face to Face with Proven Businesses Proven, money making businesses that are now expanding in Tampa are here to meet new potential owners. This is your only opportunity to meet with the hottest businesses face to face. Ask questions and get the information you need in a no pressure environment. Be there, find the businesses that excite you, shake hands and say hello!