Join us for a step-by-step tutorial on how to launch a lead generation and sales machine in minutes.

Originally aired Apr 20, 2020

What we will discuss:

- How to quickly set up a registration page without hiring a "techie"

- The secret plugin that gets your registrants to show up for the webinar

- How to run the webinar like a pro without buying fancy equipment

- The plug and play sales page for collecting payment fast

- Email follow-up made easy to collect even more sales

Hosted by Kim Walsh Phillips, author of Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business and No BS Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing with Dan Kennedy. She is also the founder of Powerful Professionals, a coaching and training company.