Experience this journey of opportunity where you'll discover the basics of sourcing and selling to help you move forward through this period of quarantine.

Originally aired May 19, 2020

When you're called upon to be stronger during extraordinary and uncertain times, finding a way to keep money coming in even when your business has had to close its doors is of utmost importance. One easy way to accomplish this is by selling products online. A home-based business selling on eBay can fun, fulfilling, and a means to sustain your family.

Tune into this free webinar, Simple Tactics Anyone Can Use to Make Extra Money with eBay, to discover the basics of sourcing and selling to help you move forward. As part of Entreprneur's ongoing Crisis Management series, this webinar will feature insights from entrepreneur, author, educator, and mentor Christopher Matthew Spencer. His focus on entrepreneurs and every day internet users is derived from his "roll up your sleeves, hardworking" mindset that has led him to his own achievements.

Spencer is a former eBay product evangelist and says he has been selling merchandise on eBay since 1999, so he knows a thing or two about running an ecommerce business. Attendees of this webinar will learn about: