Simple Tactics Anyone Can Use to Make Extra Money with eBay Experience this journey of opportunity where you'll discover the basics of sourcing and selling to help you move forward through this period of quarantine.
Originally aired May 19, 2020
When you're called upon to be stronger during extraordinary and uncertain times, finding a way to keep money coming in even when your business has had to close its doors is of utmost importance. One easy way to accomplish this is by selling products online. A home-based business selling on eBay can fun, fulfilling, and a means to sustain your family.
Tune into this free webinar, Simple Tactics Anyone Can Use to Make Extra Money with eBay, to discover the basics of sourcing and selling to help you move forward. As part of Entreprneur's ongoing Crisis Management series, this webinar will feature insights from entrepreneur, author, educator, and mentor Christopher Matthew Spencer. His focus on entrepreneurs and every day internet users is derived from his "roll up your sleeves, hardworking" mindset that has led him to his own achievements.
Spencer is a former eBay product evangelist and says he has been selling merchandise on eBay since 1999, so he knows a thing or two about running an ecommerce business. Attendees of this webinar will learn about:
- Sourcing merchandise
- Creating attention-worthy listings
- Getting great feedback scores from customers,
- Much more
Upcoming Webinar
How to Capitalize On Your Good Ideas
Stop letting your good ideas go to waste — get the blueprint for transforming ideas into brands with renowned entertainment mogul and entrepreneur, Clinton Sparks. Register now →
Influencer Outreach 101: Strategy, Tactics, Examples, and Templates
Uncover strategies, tactics, real-world examples, and templates that will connect with influencers effectively and elevate your brand's visibility. Register now →
The New Joint Employer Rule Will Hurt Your Franchise, But There Is Still Time To Stop It
Join us on Wednesday, November 15th for a vital webinar on the implications of the impending National Labor Relations Act and guide you on what to know, how to prepare, and how to stop this law from changing the franchise industry. Don't miss this opportunity to stay informed and take action.
Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Event | Meet the CEO Who Innovated the Way Consumer Brands Interact with Customers
Meet OLIPOP's CEO, Ben Goodwin, as he walks us through his bubbly approach to formulating authenticity and formulating soda. Learn about his journey and gather his insights — so you, too, can create a genuine brand that connects with others.
The Role of Employees in Cybersecurity
This session will navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, turning each participant into an active defender of digital integrity in your organization.
The National Franchise Show - Tampa
2 Days Only! Meet Face to Face with Proven Businesses Proven, money making businesses that are now expanding in Tampa are here to meet new potential owners. This is your only opportunity to meet with the hottest businesses face to face. Ask questions and get the information you need in a no pressure environment. Be there, find the businesses that excite you, shake hands and say hello!