Originally aired Apr 23, 2020

The COVID-19 crisis has had an effect on every small business owner. Owners have had to decide quickly on work-from-home options, transitioning there strategy to delivery and take-out only or just temporarily closing up.

That even includes our key guest, Entrepreneur and ESPN host Jay Williams, who is an investor in several businesses and a New York City restaurant. Join us as Williams explains how he guides his ventures through today's new normal and prepares them for whatever the future holds.