Originally aired Apr 23, 2020

Congress just passed a roughly $480 billion relief package, including over $300 billion in the Paycheck Protection Program.

Mark J. Kohler and Mat Sorensen, nationally respected tax lawyers, will guide you through the extended Paycheck Protection Program. During this webinar, Mark and Mat will cover:

- How can you apply quickly?

- Who is eligible?

- What are the terms?

Entrepreneur Press author Mark J. Kohler, CPA, attorney, co-host of the Podcast “Refresh Your Wealth”, and a senior partner at both the law firm KKOS Lawyers and the accounting firm K&E CPAs. Kohler is also the author of “The Tax and Legal Playbook, 2nd Edition”, and “The Business Owner’s Guide to Financial Freedom.

Mat Sorensen is an attorney, CEO, author, and podcast host. He is the CEO of Directed IRA & Directed Trust Company, a leading company in the self-directed IRA and 401k industry and a partner in the business and tax law firm of KKOS Lawyers. He is the author of The Self-Directed IRA Handbook.