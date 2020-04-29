Join us for a Q&A with Arnold Hur as he discusses navigating the ever changing tomorrow for his business and customers.

Originally aired Apr 29, 2020

One thing we can all admit is the COVID-19 crisis has changed tomorrow's normal for every entrepreneur. Entrepreneurs are trying to figure out how they can effectively lead their team, while juggling the changing consumers wants and needs.

This is even true in the esports world. Our key guest, Gen.G's COO Arnold Hur, tell us how Gen.G is navigating the ever changing tomorrow for his business and customers. Join us for our Q&A with Arnold, as he shares:

- How esports is creatively navigating the COVID-19 crisis

- How leadership has had to change in this distributed workforce

- How Gen.G is assessing risks and opportunities for growth