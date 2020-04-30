Hear from Nate Checketts who is leading Brands x Better, a coalition of 50+ consumer brands who are fostering stability in a time of crisis.

Originally aired Apr 30, 2020

Americans have shown remarkable resilience and a willingness to sacrifice for their communities during the COVID-19 crisis. Many brands are trying to do their part by donating supplies and money to those on the frontlines or in need, but they don't know the best way to move forward.

Our key guest, Nate Checketts, co-founder and CEO of Rhone, is leading Brands x Better, a coalition of more than 120 consumer brands fostering stability in a time of crisis. Coalition members are giving back to those most affected by COVID-19, supporting their employees during these uncertain times and promoting conscious consumer spending to keep the economy functioning.

Join us as Nate discusses how entrepreneurs can get involved by donating to their community, the logistics behind donating and what his brand, Rhone, has done to help those affected by COVID-19.